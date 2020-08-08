South Africa

Robbery at Northern Cape post office thwarted by power failure

08 August 2020 - 15:55 By TimesLIVE
An intensive search has been launched for six suspects who attempted to rob the post office in Kuruman in the Northern Cape.
Image: Supplied

A power failure thwarted a robbery at a post office in Kuruman in the Northern Cape in the early hours of Friday.

Police said an intensive search had been launched for six suspects who tried to rob the post office after forcing the security guard to open its doors.

“The suspects tried to open the safe with a grinder but a circuit breaker tripped. The suspects robbed the guard of his cellphone and fled after failing to open the safe,” police said.

They appealed to anyone with information about the six suspects to contact the police through Crime Stop number 08600 10111, the nearest police station or alternatively via the MySAPS app.

TimesLIVE

