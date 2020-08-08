South Africa

Shooting scatters Saturday morning shoppers at Pretoria mall

Jeff Wicks Journalist
08 August 2020 - 12:50
Shoppers at the Centurion Mall ran for cover after shots rang out on August 8 2020.
Shoppers at the Centurion Mall ran for cover after shots rang out on August 8 2020.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

Shoppers at the Centurion Mall in Pretoria were sent running for cover after shots rang out on Saturday morning.

It is understood people had barricaded themselves inside shops as the bullets flew and were later ushered out of the mall by security guards.

Shopper Neil Hosken said he had been whisked out of a rear emergency exit as the mall’s alarm system blared.

“We were taken out of the emergency exit because the guys who were shooting are still inside,” he said.

According to a first responder who attended the scene, who cannot be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media, one man was shot and wounded.

The man, alleged to have been carrying a gun, was shot by a security guard.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said that he had no information on the incident.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Man shot as cops chase suspicious car at Centurion shopping mall

Two people were arrested, one of them with a gunshot wound, after a shoot-out between police and the occupants of a suspicious BMW that crashed ...
News
4 weeks ago

Armed robbers stop pension payouts at Checkers in Scottsville Mall

Pension payouts could not continue on Wednesday morning when four gunmen robbed Checkers supermarket at Scottsville Mall in Pietermaritzburg
News
2 months ago

Two armed robbers wanted after brazen robbery at Mthatha mall

Shopping at the BT Ngebs Mall in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape was temporarily halted on Sunday morning when two armed men stormed a clothing store.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. 2FAST4U Jaguar owner who rammed car into cafe throws shade at 'Constantia ... South Africa
  2. Social media rewards honest student who returned accidental cash deposit South Africa
  3. 'A tombstone for my late father': Lottery winner's first act of financial ... South Africa
  4. Bad news for smokers and drinkers: Mkhize says bans to stay in place South Africa
  5. 'Ace Magashule is out of order': Zanu-PF scolds ANC secretary-general Africa

Latest Videos

SA therapists warn of 'loss of identity' trends as global lockdown mental ...
Dozens killed, thousands wounded in Beirut explosion: what we know so far

Related articles

  1. Injured police airlifted to hospital as bullets fly in Tshwane South Africa
  2. IN PICTURES | One dead, 10 arrested, one at large as cops probe taxi link to ... South Africa
X