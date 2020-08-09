COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Gauteng suspends official involved in irregular awarding of PPE contracts

August 9 2020 - 8:54

Trump signs coronavirus relief orders after talks with Congress break down

President Donald Trump signed executive orders on Saturday providing additional financial support to Americans hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, after his negotiators failed to reach a deal with Congress.

Trump said the orders would provide an extra $400 (about R7000) per week to the tens of millions thrown out of work during a health crisis that has killed more than 160,000 Americans, less than the $600 (over R10,000) per week level passed earlier in the year.

Some of the measures were likely to face legal challenges, as the US Constitution gives Congress authority over federal spending.

—Reuters