Mrs South Africa 2020 celebrates top 50 semi-finalists on Women’s Day
The top 50 Mrs South Africa semi-finalists were revealed on Sunday.
Mrs South Africa, in adapting with the times, conducted a virtual judging process via various online methods at Emperors Palace.
The top 100 semi-finalists were out to impress the official judges: Tatum Keshwa, Matapa Maila and Nicole Capper.
“It was an elevating experience to see how everyone embraced the changes and were adaptable. It is exciting to have made history with the class of 2020 and been part of a 'first' virtual judging,” said Maila.
“The Mrs SA brand keeps evolving and every year we witness phenomenal women become part of this prestigious network and that is what Women's Day and women's month is all about: breaking new grounds and reinventing ourselves.”
The top 50 semi-finalists will continue with a women's empowerment programme through live streaming on the Mrs South Africa social media pages on Women’s Day.
For more about the semi-finalists visit the Mrs South Africa Facebook page.
The 50 semi-finalists will embark on a journey of fundraising, networking and self-development until the round of judging for the top 25 finalists.
The new Mrs South Africa will be announced in February 2021, according to a statement by the organisers.
The Mrs South Africa brand aims to showcase the virtues of South Africa, the spirit of ubuntu, and the real relatable women of the country.