WATCH | Women fighting against GBV through art and film

As the years pass, the idea of what it means to be a woman is evolving. While previous generations have walked so that women today can run, arguably the most important thing that defines a woman today is being whoever and whatever she wants to be.

These women are making their mark by helping to fight the scourge of gender-based violence in SA and increase women’s voices in the mainstream media.

Sara Chitambo is an international award-winning film director and digital entrepreneur who says advocating for women’s rights and telling stories is an extension of who she is. By virtue of being born a black woman, Sara says it is her duty to help increase awareness about black women who are sidelined and discriminated against, not only in the film and television industry, but society in general. Sara’s work centres on women and the youth.