COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 19.86 million, death toll at 728,534

August 10 2020 - 11:04
Indonesia reports 1,687 new coronavirus cases, 42 more deaths
Indonesia reported 1,687 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing its total to 127,083, data from government's COVID-19 task force showed.
The Southeast Asian country also added 42 new deaths, taking that total to 5,765, data showed.
-REUTERS
August 10 2020 - 08:52
Fake news! Zweli Mkhize does not own a PPE manufacturing company
SA's health ministry rubbished claims on Monday that Dr Zweli Mkhize — at the forefront of the country's battle against the coronavirus pandemic — owned a company that manufactured personal protective equipment (PPE).
“We would like to categorically state that minister Mkhize does not own a PPE manufacturing company nor is he involved in any way in the manufacturing of PPE,” his spokesperson Dr Lwazi Manzi said in a statement.
“In anticipation of any further emergence of fake news, we also categorically state that nobody in minister Mkhize’s family is in the business of manufacturing, selling or distribution of PPE.”
August 10 2020 - 07:32
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 19.86 million, death toll at 728,534
More than 19.86 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 728,534 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
-REUTERS