COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 19.86 million, death toll at 728,534

August 10 2020 - 08:52

Fake news! Zweli Mkhize does not own a PPE manufacturing company

SA's health ministry rubbished claims on Monday that Dr Zweli Mkhize — at the forefront of the country's battle against the coronavirus pandemic — owned a company that manufactured personal protective equipment (PPE).

“We would like to categorically state that minister Mkhize does not own a PPE manufacturing company nor is he involved in any way in the manufacturing of PPE,” his spokesperson Dr Lwazi Manzi said in a statement.

“In anticipation of any further emergence of fake news, we also categorically state that nobody in minister Mkhize’s family is in the business of manufacturing, selling or distribution of PPE.”