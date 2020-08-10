Defence ministry unmasks fraudsters soliciting bids for 'PPE tender'

South Africa's defence ministry has taken a “dim view” of fraudsters using department of defence letterheads and Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's name to put out a “tender” for 45,000 face masks.

Department of defence spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said opportunistic scammers were soliciting “unsuspecting business community members to tender for a contract” for personal protective equipment.

“These fraudsters have gone beyond using not only [department] letterheads but are now using the name of the minister of defence and military veterans [Mapisa-Nqakula],” said Dlamini.

He described the use of Mapisa-Nqakula's name as an “attempt to steal from government” and an “indication how desperate fraudsters have become in their attempts to steal from the people of South Africa”.