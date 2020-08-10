Man arrested in fast food drive-thru over 'kidnapping' of KZN woman

A man who is alleged to have kidnapped a Pietermaritzburg woman on Thursday has been arrested.

Sources close to the investigation said members of organised crime arrested the man in the Shelly Beach area on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast shortly before 7pm on Sunday.

“He was spotted in his vehicle coming out of the KFC. Members had eyes on him and pounced as soon as he pulled out of the drive through area.”

Shrivani Luksha Madhan Bhola, 28, was reported missing on Thursday after leaving home with a person to look for her dog which had run out of the yard.

Bhola's family raised the alarm when they could not reach her. Her flat in Allandale was unlocked and her cellphone switched off.

A missing person case was changed to kidnapping when CCTV footage appeared to show evidence of a premeditated kidnapping.

One of Bhola's neighbours had allegedly removed personal belongings, including toiletries, clothing, bedding and shoes from their apartment before the kidnapping.

Police suspected that the neighbour was “infatuated” with Bhola.

Bhola was rescued from a lodge in Durban, where she was being held against her will, by members of the Pietermaritzburg crime intelligence unit and Mountain Rise tracing units.

Pietermaritzburg crime intelligence officer Capt Rumen Maistry told TimesLIVE that she was traced to a lodge in a “secluded affluent area” in Durban.

Provincial police did not respond to queries about the man's arrest.

