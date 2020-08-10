South Africa

Two arrested after robbery turned into rape ordeal for women in Graaff-Reinet

10 August 2020 - 14:23 By Iavan Pijoos
Police said three of the women were allegedly raped at knife-point during the robbery.
Police said three of the women were allegedly raped at knife-point during the robbery.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

Two men were arrested for allegedly raping three women after robbing them at Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Capt Bradley Rawlinson said six women were on their way home from work in Wolwas on Friday evening when they were attacked by two men brandishing knives. They were robbed of their belongings.

Rawlinson said three of the women, aged 25, 30 and 31, were then allegedly raped.

Police arrested two suspects in Asherville and Kroonvale on Saturday.

The suspects, aged 24 and 19, will appear in the Graaff-Reinet magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

© TimesLIVE

MORE

Manhunt for suspect after two three-year-olds allegedly raped in Limpopo

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly raped two three-year-old children at Topanama village on Thursday afternoon.
News
2 days ago

Man tied up and beaten, wife and daughters raped in house robbery

A man was tied up and beaten, and his wife and two daughters raped, during a robbery at their home in Muldersdrift, north of Johannesburg.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Businesswoman says Eskom's decision to cancel R5.2bn contract 'mischievous' News
  2. Armed shopper thwarts Centurion Mall jewellery heist South Africa
  3. Social media rewards honest student who returned accidental cash deposit South Africa
  4. 'We have reason to be optimistic': How SA is taming Covid-19 storm News
  5. 'I'll mess you up,' Maile tells Tshwane resident in text tirade News

Latest Videos

"No tears for trash": Ceramics as a response to gender-based violence
"This is an extension of who I am": Woman film director changing the narrative
X