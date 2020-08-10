Two killed, police wounded as funeral ‘after tears’ bash ends in gunfight

Two people were killed and three others, including two SAPS members, were wounded during a shootout after a weekend funeral near Hazyview in Mpumalanga.

Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said officers responded to an illegal gathering after a funeral at the Marite Sports Ground on Saturday where mourners held an “after tears” party.

Mourners were engaged in illegal activities such as “vehicle spinning” and randomly firing shots, said Hlathi.

The group allegedly opened fire on police when they arrived.

Police retaliated, killing two suspects and injuring a third. One of the suspects was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Eleven people were arrested and ammunition was recovered.

Hlathi said two injured SAPS members and one injured suspect were taken to hospital.

Cases of attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and malicious damage to property were opened.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma condemned the “unruly and violent” behaviour displayed by the mourners.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Calcutta periodical court on Tuesday.

