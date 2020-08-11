COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | You can now test for Covid-19 at these Gauteng shopping malls

August 11 2020 - 06:00

Parolee released in January denied special R350 grant because he's been 'working' for past 18 months

A parolee who came out of prison this year was declined the special R350 grant on the grounds that he has been working for the past 18 months.

This is one of the examples of a flawed government system in which legitimate applicants are told they don't qualify for the Covid-19 social relief of distress grant, according to IFP MP Liezl van der Merwe.

The 34-year-old Inanda man was released from the Durban B medium prison on parole in January. TimesLIVE has seen his stamped parole papers.