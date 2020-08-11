South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | You can now test for Covid-19 at these Gauteng shopping malls

11 August 2020 - 07:14 By TIMESLIVE
Commuters walk at Central Station, as the state of New South Wales experiences a decrease in new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sydney, Australia, August 11, 2020.
Commuters walk at Central Station, as the state of New South Wales experiences a decrease in new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sydney, Australia, August 11, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Loren Elliott

August 11 2020 - 08:00

You can now test for Covid-19 at these Gauteng shopping malls

Gauteng department of health is expected to open a third mall-based Covid-19 testing station on Tuesday.

August 11 2020 - 07:10

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 20.09 million, death toll at 734,243

More than 20.09 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 734,243​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

-REUTERS

August 11 2020 - 06:00

Parolee released in January denied special R350 grant because he's been 'working' for past 18 months

A parolee who came out of prison this year was declined the special R350 grant on the grounds that he has been working for the past 18 months.

This is one of the examples of a flawed government system in which legitimate applicants are told they don't qualify for the Covid-19 social relief of distress grant, according to IFP MP Liezl van der Merwe.

The 34-year-old Inanda man was released from the Durban B medium prison on parole in January. TimesLIVE has seen his stamped parole papers.

Most read

  1. Businesswoman says Eskom's decision to cancel R5.2bn contract 'mischievous' News
  2. Armed shopper thwarts Centurion Mall jewellery heist South Africa
  3. 'We have reason to be optimistic': How SA is taming Covid-19 storm News
  4. Social media rewards honest student who returned accidental cash deposit South Africa
  5. 'I'll mess you up,' Maile tells Tshwane resident in text tirade News

Latest Videos

"No tears for trash": Ceramics as a response to gender-based violence
"This is an extension of who I am": Woman film director changing the narrative
X