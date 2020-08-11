COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | You can now test for Covid-19 at these Gauteng shopping malls
August 11 2020 - 08:00
You can now test for Covid-19 at these Gauteng shopping malls
Gauteng department of health is expected to open a third mall-based Covid-19 testing station on Tuesday.
The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH), Rebosis Property Fund and Faithcare Medicals will today Tuesday, 11 August 2020 open yet another mall-based COVID- 19 testing station, the Bloed Mall Testing Station in Pretoria CBD. #GautengCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/37CJgKPWkG— Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) August 11, 2020
August 11 2020 - 07:10
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 20.09 million, death toll at 734,243
More than 20.09 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 734,243 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
-REUTERS
August 11 2020 - 06:00
Parolee released in January denied special R350 grant because he's been 'working' for past 18 months
A parolee who came out of prison this year was declined the special R350 grant on the grounds that he has been working for the past 18 months.
This is one of the examples of a flawed government system in which legitimate applicants are told they don't qualify for the Covid-19 social relief of distress grant, according to IFP MP Liezl van der Merwe.
The 34-year-old Inanda man was released from the Durban B medium prison on parole in January. TimesLIVE has seen his stamped parole papers.