'Hospitals will cope with trauma upswing': Western Cape on lifting booze ban

“We can cope with the Covid-19 workload, the pandemic and with the upswing in trauma.”

There are the words of Dr Saadiq Kariem, the chief of operations for the Western Cape department of health, who supports the province's premier Alan Winde's plea for the lifting of the liquor ban.

According to Winde, the province has flattened the infections curve and has passed its Covid-19 peak. However, the second “pandemic” — unemployment — was gaining momentum in the province.

“We have sufficient beds in our system to deal with Covid-19 and with that in mind, we also know then that our hospital system sitting at 69% capacity gives us the opportunity to now push for the opening of the economy,” said Winde.

Winde said the aim, as a provincial government, was to save jobs.

“We understand that alcohol-related harms do put pressure on our hospital system. We are also confident that we have sufficient capacity. We have, in the past, already put systems in place to deal with alcohol harms and trauma-related harms.”

To date, the Western Cape has 100,213 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 3,429 deaths.