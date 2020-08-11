Japanese showed how 'democracy is crucial to beating Covid-19'

“What is important is that people decide how to behave on the basis of the information provided by the government. I wouldn't say that people must just trust information without questioning it, however. Knowledge forms part of their understanding of how the virus affects them and their daily lives. Thus information forms the basis of their judgment,” he said.

Shimizu said hiding information — like mortality rates, virus hotspots or preventive measures — should be avoided at all costs.

“Governments should trust people to behave in a rational manner. Let them ask questions about any decision because once something is believable to citizens, then it is easier to trust that information and act accordingly. We need to understand every decision made by the government so they shouldn't just accept the information — they must reflect on it and interrogate it,” he said.

Drawing on lessons from his own country, Shimizu said in March not many people trusted the information from the Japanese government until the announcement of the cancellation of the Olympics.