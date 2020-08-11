South Africa

KZN overtakes Western Cape as SA reports just 2,500 new Covid-19 cases

11 August 2020 - 22:05 By TimesLIVE
There have been 2,512 new cases of Covid-19 across SA in the past 24 hours, taking the national total to 566,109.
Image: 123RF/Yuriy Klochan

KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday overtook the Western Cape to become SA's second hardest hit province in terms of Covid-19 infections.

The health ministry reported that there were 2,512 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed across SA in the past 24 hours, taking the national total to 566,109.

Of those new cases, 1,108 were reported in KZN. This means that there are now 100,494 infections in the province. The Western Cape had 100,316 total cases by Tuesday night. Both provinces trail Gauteng, which has 194,093 confirmed cases to date.

Also on Tuesday, the health ministry confirmed an additional 130 Covid-19 related fatalities, taking the national death toll to 10,751.

Of the new deaths, 20 were in the Eastern Cape, 35 in Gauteng, 30 in KZN, 20 in the North West and 25 in the Western Cape.

Despite its high infection rate, KZN's confirmed fatalities to date (1,450) is significantly lower than the Western Cape (3,454), Gauteng (2,653) and the Eastern Cape (2,286). 

The ministry also reported that were were 426,125 recoveries to date - a recovery rate of 75%.

The figures are based on 3,278,977 total tests, of which 11,483 were recorded in the past 24-hour cycle.

