Man arrested for allegedly raping 14-year-old girl in Eastern Cape

11 August 2020 - 07:26 By Iavan Pijoos
Police said the girl was on her way home at about 9.30pm when the man allegedly forced her into a house and raped her.
A man was arrested after he allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl in Cookhouse in the Eastern Cape on Sunday, police said.

Police spokesperson Capt Bradley Rawlinson said the girl was on her way home at about 9.30pm when the man allegedly forced her into a house and raped her.

Rawlinson said the 28-year-old man was traced and arrested on Monday.

He is expected to appear in the Somerset East regional court on Tuesday.

