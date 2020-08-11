Parolee released in January denied special R350 grant because he's been 'working' for past 18 months

A parolee who came out of prison this year was declined the special R350 grant on the grounds that he has been working for the past 18 months.

This is one of the examples of a flawed government system in which legitimate applicants are told they don't qualify for the Covid-19 social relief of distress grant, according to IFP MP Liezl van der Merwe.

The 34-year-old Inanda man was released from the Durban B medium prison on parole in January. TimesLIVE has seen his stamped parole papers.

When he applied for the special six month grant announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in April, meant for all who are unemployed and not receiving grants or UIF payments, his application was rejected.

The man approached the IFP's constituency office for assistance. Van der Merwe said the office receives about 50 such complaints every day.

“He did reach out to us (the IFP) for help after he was told his R350 application was rejected because he had been working for the past 18 months.

“When I contacted Sassa (SA social security agency) they said he was first rejected because he's been working. Now, we've got his parole papers, they say it's the details in his ID that don’t match the national population register,” she said.

“So it just another one of the double trouble excuses that don’t add up,” said Van der Merwe.