South Africa

Suspected robber killed after being thrown from car during police chase

11 August 2020 - 21:12 By TimesLIVE
A suspected car thief was killed during a car chase and shootout with police in Durban on Tuesday. Stock photo.
A suspected car thief was killed during a car chase and shootout with police in Durban on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Charnsit Ramyarupa

A suspected car thief and robber was killed during a car chase and shootout with police in Durban on Tuesday evening.

Saps spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said K9 Unit officers were patrolling Durban's Berea area when they saw a "suspicious car and followed it".

"When the occupants of the car saw they were being followed, they drove off fast and then a chase ensued. As the car was driving towards Malvern, the suspects started shooting at police. Police fired back and the car hit a pole and crashed," she said.

Officers, who were still at the scene by 8.30pm on Tuesday, said it was not clear exactly how many people were in the car.

"What we can confirm that one of them died after he was ejected out of the car," said Mbele.

"Police are still busy on the scene but what we are sure of is that this car was stolen during a house robbery in Newlands in June this year."

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Two killed, police wounded as funeral ‘after tears’ bash ends in gunfight

Two people were killed and three others, including two SAPS members, were wounded during a shootout after a weekend funeral near Hazyview in ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | 'I just saw gunshots': suspect dead, officers hurt in Tshwane shoot-out

At least 10 suspects have been arrested outside a forensic building in Pretoria after exchanging gunfire with police on Wednesday.
News
6 days ago

Waiter dies a 'hero' after falling under wheels of thieves' car

A waiter who chased cellphone thieves was killed when he fell under the wheels of their getaway car.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Businesswoman says Eskom's decision to cancel R5.2bn contract 'mischievous' News
  2. Armed shopper thwarts Centurion Mall jewellery heist South Africa
  3. 'We have reason to be optimistic': How SA is taming Covid-19 storm News
  4. Social media rewards honest student who returned accidental cash deposit South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa, Magashule disagree on SA quitting International Criminal Court News

Latest Videos

Human hair to the rescue: Hair is being used to soak up Mauritius oil spill
"No tears for trash": Ceramics as a response to gender-based violence
X