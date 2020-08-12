South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Global Covid-19 death toll nears 750,000​

12 August 2020 - 05:37 By TIMESLIVE
An Aymara woman drags a bag using a toy car during blockade of routes by supporters of unseated former leftist leader Evo Morales who demand quick presidential elections, postponed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in El Alto, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia August 11, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/David Mercado

August 12 2020 - 05:40

More than 20.19 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 736,577​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 1,226 to 218,519, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday. The reported death toll rose by 6 to 9,207, the tally showed.

-REUTERS

