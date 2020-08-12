COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Global Covid-19 death toll nears 750,000​

August 12 2020 - 05:40

More than 20.19 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 736,577​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 1,226 to 218,519, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday. The reported death toll rose by 6 to 9,207, the tally showed.

-REUTERS