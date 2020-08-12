How UWC's feral cats are keeping all nine lives during lockdown

Feral cats roaming the University of the Western Cape (UWC) campus have not lost any of their nine lives during lockdown, because they have been fed every day and are getting emergency vet care, UWC reported on Tuesday.

“Cats have needs, just like humans,” said the cats’ full-time caretaker Patrick Lupuzi. “They may be solitary animals in many ways, but like us they love attention and companionship. And they also need to be taken care of in terms of food, shelter, health, and so on.”

When Covid-19 infections started surging in Cape Town, Lupuzi could not safely get to campus on public transport to look after them.

Foreign languages lecturer Sandra van Reenen, who lives near the campus, stepped into the breach by walking over to feed the cats and monitor their health. Lupuzi has since been able to go back to campus.

When The UWC Feral Cat Project (Tufcat) started more than 20 years ago, there were hundreds of starving, sick and unsterilised cats on campus.