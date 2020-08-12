South Africa

Man accused of kidnapping woman is charged with rape, bail opposed

12 August 2020 - 13:59 By Orrin Singh
Bail has been opposed for a KwaZulu-Natal man who is accused of rape and kidnapping.
Bail has been opposed for a KwaZulu-Natal man who is accused of rape and kidnapping.
Image: 123RF/Evgenyi Lastochkin

A Pietermaritzburg man who allegedly abducted his neighbour after duping her into believing her dog had run away has been charged with two counts of rape.

The 34-year-old man, who also faces a count of kidnapping, appeared in the Pinetown magistrate's court on Thursday.

Due to the rape charges, neither the accused nor the victim can be identified.

During proceedings the court heard the investigating officer had submitted an affidavit citing reasons for the state's opposition to bail.

Defence attorney Wesley Rodgers said they provided the state with an affidavit detailing his client's new address, which showed his client had moved away from the immediate vicinity of the woman.

Rodgers told TimesLIVE the charges of rape were opened at the Hillcrest police station on Monday while a case of kidnapping had been registered at the Mountain Rise police station.

Magistrate Queen Khuzwayo postponed the matter to August 20 for a formal bail application. The accused will remain in custody at the Hillcrest police station.

Last week the family of the 28-year-old woman raised the alarm when they could not reach her on Thursday.

Her flat in Allandale was unlocked and her cellphone switched off.

News of the woman's disappearance was circulated on social media. A missing person case was later changed to kidnapping as a result of CCTV footage.

A search for the woman was successful when she was found unharmed at a bed and breakfast establishment in Durban on Saturday.

Police launched a hunt for the man, who was arrested on Sunday evening when he was found at a self-catering apartment in the Shelly Beach area on KwaZulu-Natal's south coast.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Police constable in court for 'raping teen' on Women's Day

A 27-year-old police constable who allegedly lured a teenager away from home and raped her on Women's Day was expected to appear in the Standerton ...
News
1 day ago

Two arrested after robbery turned into rape ordeal for women in Graaff-Reinet

Two men were arrested for allegedly raping three women after robbing them at Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape
News
2 days ago

Man arrested for allegedly raping 14-year-old girl in Eastern Cape

A man was arrested after he allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl in Cookhouse in the Eastern Cape on Sunday, police said.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Social media rewards honest student who returned accidental cash deposit South Africa
  2. Armed shopper thwarts Centurion Mall jewellery heist South Africa
  3. 'We have reason to be optimistic': How SA is taming Covid-19 storm News
  4. WATCH | Metro policewomen do the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge South Africa
  5. SA could move to level 2 this week to save economy from Covid-19 battering South Africa

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...
X