South Africa

SA records 2,800 new Covid-19 cases as deaths pass 11,000

Health minister Zweli Mkhize announces recovery rate of 75.9%

12 August 2020 - 21:53 By TimesLIVE
Fewer than 3,000 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in SA for the second consecutive day.
Image: ALON SKUY

South Africa recorded just 2,879 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours - the second day in a row that fewer than 3,000 infections have been confirmed.

Of these, KwaZulu-Natal accounted for about 1,000 of the new cases, Gauteng about 500, and the Western Cape about 200.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday that the latest confirmed cases took the national total to 568,919.

Mkhize said that 259 new deaths had been confirmed in the same period, taking the national total to 11,010.

Of the new deaths, 108 were in Gauteng, 74 in KZN, 46 in the Eastern Cape, and 31 in the Western Cape.

"The number of recoveries currently stands at 432,029 which translates to a recovery rate of 75.9%," said Mkhize.

The figures are based on 3,295,434 total tests, of which 16,457 had been done in the past 24-hour cycle.

