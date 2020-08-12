South Africa

Two dead in Westville shooting

12 August 2020 - 08:48 By Yasantha Naidoo
Paramedics attend to a man who was injured when multiple shots were fired in Westville, KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday morning.
Image: Red Line Response

Paramedics and police responded to a multiple shooting in Grace Avenue, Westville, on Wednesday morning.

Red Line Response's Garrith Jamieson said paramedics received multiple calls after a shooting incident at 6.45am near the Westwood Mall in KwaZulu-Natal.

“On arrival paramedics found three male patients had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Unfortunately two males had sustained fatal injuries. They were declared deceased at the scene.”

Jamieson said a third man, who was stabilised by advanced life care support paramedics, would be transported under police guard to a hospital for treatment.

Police didn't immediately respond to queries.

This a developing story.

TimesLIVE

