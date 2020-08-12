South Africa

Two injured crewmen evacuated from crude oil tanker

12 August 2020 - 12:03 By Suthentira Govender
Two crewmen were evacuated from a crude oil tanker after suffering injuries aboard the vessel.
Image: NSRI via Facebook

Two seriously injured crewmen were taken to hospital after being evacuated from a crude oil tanker anchored off Durban.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Durban station commander Jonathan Kellerman said after being evaluated by an emergency services doctor, with the assistance of the ship's medical crew, it was decided to evacuate the crewmen late on Monday.

A rescue team was dispatched via a sea rescue craft.

“Both casualties, a 56-year-old Filipino man and a 27-year-old Indian man, in serious but stable conditions, were secured into rescue stretchers and transferred from the ship to our sea rescue craft in a high-angle technical rescue operation,” said Kellerman.

The two men were transported to hospital by a Life Healthcare ambulance.

