Two injured crewmen evacuated from crude oil tanker

Two seriously injured crewmen were taken to hospital after being evacuated from a crude oil tanker anchored off Durban.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Durban station commander Jonathan Kellerman said after being evaluated by an emergency services doctor, with the assistance of the ship's medical crew, it was decided to evacuate the crewmen late on Monday.

A rescue team was dispatched via a sea rescue craft.

“Both casualties, a 56-year-old Filipino man and a 27-year-old Indian man, in serious but stable conditions, were secured into rescue stretchers and transferred from the ship to our sea rescue craft in a high-angle technical rescue operation,” said Kellerman.

The two men were transported to hospital by a Life Healthcare ambulance.

