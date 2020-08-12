WATCH LIVE | Prof Lungile Pepeta's official provincial funeral

The late chairperson of the Council for Medical Schemes and executive dean for health sciences at Nelson Mandela University (NMU), Prof Lungile Pepeta, will be laid to rest in Bizana in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.

He died on Friday of complications related to Covid-19.

Pepeta will receive an official provincial funeral from the Eastern Cape government.

NMU is expected host its own virtual memorial service at midday on Friday.

TimesLIVE