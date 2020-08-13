Destitute Karoo residents barely surviving fallout from Covid lockdown

Small Karoo towns in the Eastern Cape that have been spared the worst of the coronavirus infections and deaths have not been spared the other devastating impacts of the lockdown.

The towns are filled with starving people who cannot take their chronic medication without food, and as a result they get sicker every day.

Phumla Seane, a senior nurse at the Wongalethu Clinic in Klipplaat, has seen dozens of patients defaulting on their treatment for high blood pressure, heart disease, tuberculosis and HIV since the lockdown began, when all possibilities of casual work in the town came to an abrupt halt. But the situation was bad even before then.

“There is no work in this place. There is nothing that makes people feel they should wake up in the morning,” she said. “I have seen cases that are not getting better for more than two years, to the point where I ask where are the resources of this country and where is anyone who is kind?”

Klipplaat is about 184km inland from Port Elizabeth. According to the 2011 census, it had fewer than 3,000 residents. A rusting train lies abandoned at its entrance, mirroring the sense of abandonment of the town itself, with its tiny three-room dwellings built during apartheid, newer RDP houses and empty, dusty streets.