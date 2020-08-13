'Lockdown level 2, but stage 2 load-shedding. What an equaliser': SA gatvol of rolling blackouts
Rolling blackouts across the country are back on Thursday after Eskom announced it would implement stage 2 load-shedding.
The power utility said there was a “high chance” it would increase load-shedding to stage 3 in the evening.
Eskom cited plant breakdowns as the reason and appealed to SA to use power sparingly.
After five months of lockdown, with SA having some of the harshest restrictions in the world, many took to Twitter to vent.
We supply electricity to neighboring countries but we have to suffer with #Loadshedding pic.twitter.com/NCC0kHo5Hb— Njabulo Era (@NjabuloEra23) August 13, 2020
The government likes selling us dreams. I remember when Ramaphosa said we would not have loadsheddibg during lockdown #Loadshedding pic.twitter.com/BpvVUH6nxm— lenyora (@lenyoraThe1st) August 13, 2020
Lol the ANC failed dismally !!! Load shedding, corruption, unemployment, inequality!!! What have these guys done mara heh? Why are they still governing ? #Loadshedding— James St Anderson (@JamesStAnderso1) August 13, 2020
Eskom Apologizing For No Load Shedding This Week! Technicians Are Working Tirelessly To Resolve The Problem 🤣😂🤣— Sylvester Magwa (@NkosinatiMagwa) August 13, 2020
Eskom The UnderTakers
Stage 2#Loadshedding pic.twitter.com/BGO2pViwoT
So #Level2 comes with Stage 2 #Loadshedding we’ll be drinking and smoking in the dark pic.twitter.com/Z13MCwh3o5— MANDLA-M 🇿🇦 (@MandlaMhlanga_) August 13, 2020