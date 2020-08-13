South Africa

'Lockdown level 2, but stage 2 load-shedding. What an equaliser': SA gatvol of rolling blackouts

13 August 2020 - 09:13 By Jessica Levitt
Eskom has announced stage 2 load-shedding. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/loganban

Rolling blackouts across the country are back on Thursday after Eskom announced it would implement stage 2 load-shedding.

The power utility said there was a “high chance” it would increase load-shedding to stage 3 in the evening.

Eskom cited plant breakdowns as the reason and appealed to SA to use power sparingly.

After five months of lockdown, with SA having some of the harshest restrictions in the world, many took to Twitter to vent.

