Mkhize mourns paediatric cardiologist Lungile Pepeta, who died from Covid-19

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has paid homage to the chairperson of the Council for Medical Schemes, Prof Lungile Pepeta, who died from Covid-19 related complications last week.

Pepeta had been appointed to the position in June after the death of the previous chairperson, Dr Clarence Mini, in May, who also succumbed to Covid-19.

“SA has lost one of her best sons — confident, knowledgeable, articulate and inspiring ... one of the top thinkers, a brilliant mind, an outstanding academic and a pioneering researcher.

“He was a visionary who held high hopes for our country and an innovator who always harboured dreams of a better SA and spent time figuring out strategies to take this nation to the future of his ideals,” Mkhize said.