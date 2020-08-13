Quintuplets for goat sets Eastern Cape record

“Goat”, the acronym for “greatest of all time”, is bandied about a lot these days to describe leading sports people but an actual goat in Mount Ayliff can surely also lay claim to the title after giving birth to quintuplets — a first in the Eastern Cape's government records.

Department of rural development and agrarian reform spokesperson Ayongezwa Lungisa said the August 1 birth was definitely a first in the Eastern Cape, DispatchLIVE reported.

The farmer, Rose Dangisa, has a flock of 90 goats, 37 of which have had 52 kids so far. Twelve are about to give birth.