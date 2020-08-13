SA far from safe, but signs of Covid-19 herd immunity are showing

By incorporating age and social activity level into the epidemiological models, they found that the level of community infection at which herd immunity kicks in changes from about 60% to about 43%, they said in their paper published in Science.

Prof Frank Ball from the University of Nottingham participated in the research and explains: “This reduction (to 43%) is mainly due to activity level rather than age structure. The more socially active individuals are the more likely they are to get infected, and they are also more likely to infect people if they become infected.”

He said the findings have potential consequences “for release of lockdown and suggest that individual variation (for example, in activity level) is an important feature to include in models that guide policy.”

Prof Debbie Bradshaw from the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) said the excess-death reports compiled at her institution show a decline in some provinces. However, she added: “I want to make the point that we are not out of the woods yet. All South Africans are urged to physically distance, wear masks and wash hands. We need to do this to protect ourselves and others, particularly vulnerable people.”

International contentions about herd immunity have swirled about Sweden, which did not adopt a strong lockdown approach.

Since then, it has been held up as an example by both the pro- and anti-lockdown lobby groups: infections there have dropped dramatically, but that has come at a huge cost. According to research in The Lancet, it now has one of the highest mortality rates in Europe (even worse than the US) and only 7% of the population is testing positive for antibodies.

“In light of these findings, any proposed approach to achieve herd immunity through natural infection is not only highly unethical, but also unachievable,” it said.

