'Unban alcohol sales now': calls from across the industry grow louder

'We need to get the balance right'

On Wednesday, the Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) joined calls to lift the ban on alcohol.

Cosatu's spokesperson, Matthew Parks, said many jobs were at stake and government had an equal duty to protect those who depend on the sale of alcohol to make a living.

“We have to bear in mind that hundreds of thousands of workers depend upon the sale of alcohol in legal companies, from the farms to the distilleries, to the transportation systems, manufacturing, retailers, and restaurants,” he told eNCA on Wednesday.

'Ramaphosa, grow a spine!'

DA leader John Steenhuisen has always been against the ban.

Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa needed to “end the hard lockdown”, including the irrational bans on tobacco and alcohol.

“It is high time for Ramaphosa to grow a spine, stand up to his party and start putting SA first,” said Steenhuisen. “We cannot hide from this virus forever while our lives and livelihoods fall apart. We need to learn to live with it, since it will still be with us for many months, perhaps even years, to come.

“While we should all continue to wear our masks and adhere to safety protocols, we need to pick up the pieces and start to rebuild our shattered economy, which has lost over a trillion rand and three million jobs to this long, irrational, secretive, brutally hard lockdown.”