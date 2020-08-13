Waterless Limpopo residents fall short of having municipal manager jailed

A Limpopo municipal manager — hauled to court by a collective of villagers who have suffered for nearly a decade without water — has escaped jail time.

The villagers, from a clutch of settlements in the Sekhukhune district, wanted acting municipal manager Molatelo Mabitsela jailed for contempt of court.

This is the latest stanza in a protracted legal battle which has stretched over five years — a desperate bid by the indigent villagers to have water supplied reliably.

Ariella Scher, of the Centre for Applied Legal Studies, who is representing the villagers, said the community had secured five court orders since 2015, four of them directing the municipality to provide the community with water.

“To date, they are still without a reliable water source,” she said.

The situation has become even worse during the Covid-19 pandemic when hygiene, such as regular washing of hands, is imperative to stop the spread of the virus.

She said most of the court orders had been taken “by consent” — and yet the municipality “wilfully” disobeyed them.