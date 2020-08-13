South Africa

Westville Prison wardens stabbed by prisoners after morning meal

13 August 2020 - 12:55 By Orrin Singh
A DCS officer searches an inmate at Durban's Westville Prison during a raid in 2019.
A DCS officer searches an inmate at Durban's Westville Prison during a raid in 2019.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Several prison wardens were stabbed by inmates at Durban's Westville Prison on Thursday, in what was called a “security-related incident” by the department of correctional services (DCS). 

DCS spokesperson Logan Maistry confirmed the incident.

“It is reported that a group of offenders attacked officials with sharpened objects after morning meals had been served. At this stage we can confirm that seven officials and one offender sustained injuries and are receiving medical attention. The situation has been quickly attended to, and working conditions are back to normal.  

“An investigation is under way and further details will be provided in due course.” 

MORE

Escaped Malmesbury inmates 'overpowered guards during exercise'

Late on Friday evening, prison officials and police were still searching for six inmates who were among 69 prisoners who escaped from the Malmesbury ...
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | How inmates hide cellphones and contraband from prison warders

When prison warders stormed a cell during a raid at Westville prison, they had no idea that the contraband they were trying to root out was directly ...
News
10 months ago

Most read

  1. SA could move to level 2 this week to save economy from Covid-19 battering South Africa
  2. All four of my kids were raped by their father, says suicidal mom South Africa
  3. 'Tobacco products kill, are not essential': Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma South Africa
  4. WATCH | Metro policewomen do the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge South Africa
  5. Social media rewards honest student who returned accidental cash deposit South Africa

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...
X