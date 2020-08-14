'A smack in the face': crèches fold as government budgets R1.3bn for 'compliance monitors'

As the future of nearly 30,000 crèches and preschools hangs in the balance — pushed to the brink of closure by the financial devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic with no state aid — a plan to spend R1.3bn on “compliance monitors” has been slammed.

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu has announced that 36,000 youth compliance monitors will be employed to ensure early childhood development (ECD) centres across the country adhere to regulations borne out of the pandemic.

ECD operators have been scathing in their criticism of the plan, calling the decision to create short-term jobs instead of sustaining the employment of 200,000 people in the sector as irrational and disappointing.

The C19 People’s Coalition, a civil society body formed when the coronavirus hit our shores, said the R1.3bn splurge was misplaced.

“Since the start of the lockdown we have been campaigning for the ECD workforce to receive support from the social development department to ensure its continuity,” spokesperson Eric Atmore said.

“We cannot spend money on compliance monitoring and accountability without spending anything to ensure the continuity of the sector.

“If we do not support the current jobs in the sector now, frankly, there will be nothing to monitor,” he added.