Cape Town 'will withdraw emergency services' if attacks continue

The City of Cape Town said an escalation in attacks on its fire and rescue services might force it to withdraw the services from volatile areas.

Friday's warning came after a fire crew was attacked in Delft South on Thursday night after responding to a call about a truck in flames.

JP Smith, the mayoral committee member for safety and security, said the area was experiencing load-shedding when the fire crew was dispatched.

“They met up with their police escort at Hindle Road, but just as they were nearing the incident, the crew came under attack, with a brick hurled at the windscreen. They called for additional protection to exit the volatile area,” said Smith.