Covid-19: Experts warn against complacency in preventing 'second wave'

Prof Gray spoke about whether schools should be open and the role children play in transmission, how to avoid the second wave, how to adjust testing, and the exciting news concerning vaccine development.

As a paediatrician and a parent, Gray said she believed schools should open. “Children have a different immune response to Covid-19 and probably have less viral load copies, causing them to have a milder form of the disease. They are lucky to have been spared the symptomatic or severe form of the disease,” said Gray.

She said schools need to be de-risked as much as possible, with children and teachers wearing masks, washing hands, making sure that there is good ventilation in the school, and that windows are wide open.

“We also need to know about the comorbidity and ages of teachers, so that we can keep the sick and older teachers out of direct contact. The younger teachers with no comorbidities should be teaching.”

“We also know from our experiences with health workers that transmissions happen in the tea room where teachers take off their masks and talk. We need to minimise the transmissions in tea rooms and protect teachers and parents who are old and have comorbidities.”

Gray said from data she has seen, schools play a very small role in the transmission of Covid-19; a lot more transmissions happen in the community, through commuting and in overcrowded taxis.

Gray agreed with Abdool Karim that SA should be concerned about a second wave, and that we need to ensure that community transmissions are minimised.

Gray said a global race was on to find a vaccine. “The more vaccines the better, we want more vaccines to work. The more vaccines, the more affordable they are, and the more doses are available.”

During her presentation, Burt said the current response to outbreaks is largely reactive rather than proactive, and “if we have more of a one-health approach, with forecasting, early detection, and a more rapid respond, we could have an affect on public health in the future”.