Covid-19: Experts warn against complacency in preventing 'second wave'

Even though the decline in Covid-19 cases is a promising sign for SA, there are concerns about a second surge.

This was the opinion of the three experts who took part in a webinar presented by the University of the Free State (UFS) on Thursday.

The panellists included Prof Salim Abdool Karim, director: Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in SA (Caprisa) and chair: South African Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19; Prof Glenda Gray, president and CEO: South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC); and the UFS’s Prof Felicity Burt, NRF-DST South African research chair in vector-borne and zoonotic pathogens research.

Prof Abdool Karim said the downward decline is consistent and the number of patients presenting at hospitals is also declining.

“What we are seeing is a promising trend, and it looks like we are on the decline. A question that I am often asked is — is the worst over? The answer is not clear cut. We are concerned about the risk of a second surge. If anything — what really concerns me at this stage is a second surge, as I think about how the pandemic may play out in the next few weeks,” said Abdool Karim.