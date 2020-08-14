Covid-19: Gauteng approaches 200,000 cases as 6,286 new infections recorded

Gauteng is approaching 200,000 Covid-19 cases, as it accounted for 1,711 of the total new infections reported in the past 24 hours.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday night that 6,286 new Covid-19 cases had been recorded across SA in the past 24 hours. This means there are now 579,140 confirmed infections countrywide.

He also announced 286 more Covid-19 related deaths, taking the national fatality toll to 11,556. Of the latest deaths, 42 were in the Eastern Cape, 20 in the Free State, 26 in the North West, 76 in Gauteng, 54 in KwaZulu-Natal, 22 in Mpumalanga, 18 in the Northern Cape and 28 in the Western Cape.