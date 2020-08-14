COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | I'm so busy I forgot to buy food for home, says Tembisa Hospital doctor
August 14 2020 - 07:15
'More women will be exposed to abuse': POWA defends booze ban
People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA) says it doesn't support calls to lift the ban on alcohol as it would likely lead to a spike in gender-based violence.
While calls from across various sectors grow louder for the unbanning of sales, some have expressed opposing views.
Discussions with the government and the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) were held on Sunday. Many, including Western Cape premier Alan Winde and health minister Zweli Mkhize, have made recommendations to the council around the easing of lockdown restrictions.
August 14 2020 - 07:00
WATCH | Russia's Covid-19 'vaccine': what we know so far
Russia announced on Tuesday that it would approve a Covid-19 vaccine - a move hailed by Moscow as evidence of its scientific prowess.
The vaccine developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute will be known as "Sputnik V" when it hits the markets.
During his announcement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the vaccine was "safe" and that it had been administered to one of his daughters.
August 14 2020 - 06:25
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 20.73 million, death toll at 749,871
More than 20.73 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 749,871 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
-REUTERS
August 14 2020 - 06:00
I'm so busy I forgot to buy food for home, says Tembisa Hospital doctor
For Dr Portia Ngwata, caring for Covid-19 patients means being so preoccupied that you forget to buy food for your two-year-old.
Ngwata is a gastroenterologist and head of clinical medicine at Tembisa Hospital in Ekurhuleni - and she is unbelievably busy.
Now one of three designated Covid-19 disease control hospitals in Gauteng, Tembisa is also no stranger to controversy. This, Ngwata said, puts a toll on staff and adds a significant amount of pressure.
August 14 2020 - 06:00
Destitute Karoo residents barely surviving fallout from Covid-19 lockdown
Small Karoo towns in the Eastern Cape that have been spared the worst of the coronavirus infections and deaths have not been spared the other devastating impacts of the lockdown.
The towns are filled with starving people who cannot take their chronic medication without food, and as a result they get sicker every day.
Phumla Seane, a senior nurse at the Wongalethu Clinic in Klipplaat, has seen dozens of patients defaulting on their treatment for high blood pressure, heart disease, tuberculosis and HIV since the lockdown began, when all possibilities of casual work in the town came to an abrupt halt. But the situation was bad even before then.