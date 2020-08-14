Eskom reduces load-shedding to stage 1, with none planned for the weekend

Eskom has reduced load-shedding from stage 2 to stage 1 from 5pm on Friday after three generation units were repaired.

The power utility said that as a result, no load-shedding was expected for the weekend.

Eskom announced on Thursday morning that stage 2 load-shedding was being implemented from 8am. It said the rotational power cuts were caused by an increase in plant breakdowns during the night and early hours of Thursday.

On Friday, Eskom said its teams had successfully returned to service a generation unit each at the Duvha, Kriel and Tutuka power stations.

“These have helped ease generation capacity constraints enabling us to suspend load-shedding for the weekend. While no load-shedding is expected during the weekend, Eskom wishes to remind the public to continue using electricity sparingly as the system remains vulnerable and unpredictable,” the power utility said.

