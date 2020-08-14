South Africa

High court slaps down attempt to reclaim car from ex-lover

14 August 2020 - 12:44 By Adrienne Carlisle
A high court ruled that a woman did not de facto own the car for which she was paying, despite it being registered in her name.
A high court ruled that a woman did not de facto own the car for which she was paying, despite it being registered in her name.
Image: 123rf.com/ LEON SWART

A woman who allowed her lover to use her car while she paid the instalments, insurance and all other costs, may not reclaim the vehicle after their relationship turned sour, said the high court in Makhanda, Eastern Cape.

The court found Ronel Smit did not de facto own the car for which she was paying, despite it being registered in her name.

Smit let her former partner, Calvin Kleinhans, use the new car she had bought through a finance agreement with GMSA Finance.

She paid the monthly instalments on the car to GMSA, and the car was registered in her name.

In terms of her agreement with Kleinhans, he could use the car on condition that on the 15th of each month, he refunded her for the instalments and other costs incurred, including road traffic fines, insurance and licensing fees.

Court papers reveal that when the love relationship turned sour, Smit went to court to get the car back by way of a legal action called rei vindicatio.

This means she applied to court for the return of the car she said belonged to her. Rei vindicatio may be used only when someone owns something and another person is somehow hindering their actual possession of the item.

The case seemed clear cut, and Smit won in the Port Elizabeth magistrate’s court.

However, Kleinhans appealed to the high court, using the novel legal argument that Smit could not reclaim the car because she did not yet enjoy full ownership of it.

It was argued that registration of the vehicle in her name in terms of the Road Traffic Act did not confer common-law ownership on her if she had not yet paid the full purchase price of the car.

Her agreement with GMSA states the company remains the owner of the vehicle until it is paid off.

Acting judge NP Mnqandi, with judge Fatima Dawood agreeing, said possession of registration papers was not conclusive proof of ownership.

Given her financing agreement with GMSA, ownership seemed to de facto reside with GMSA.

Mnqandi said she should not have succeeded in her action via rei vindicatio, and ruled that Kleinhans’s appeal should succeed.

Not only will Kleinhans continue to enjoy the car Smit is paying for, but she was also saddled with all the legal costs associated with her application.

DispatchLIVE

MORE

Frenchman sues Uber for unmasking his side-chick

An adulterous businessman in southern France is seeking damages of up to 45 million euros (R638 million) from Uber over his wife's discovery of his ...
News
3 years ago

Woman sues lover for taking her virginity, court rules it is worth R55,000

A Chinese woman who sued a man for "violating her right to virginity" after he wooed her with false promises has been awarded nearly R55,000 by a ...
News
5 years ago

Most read

  1. SA could move to level 2 this week to save economy from Covid-19 battering South Africa
  2. All four of my kids were raped by their father, says suicidal mom South Africa
  3. Fifth body discovered in KZN south coast sugar cane field South Africa
  4. FREE TO READ | Brace yourselves, SA – we’re poised for lockdown level 2 South Africa
  5. 'Tobacco products kill, are not essential': Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma South Africa

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...
X