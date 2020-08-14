I'm so busy I forgot to buy food for home, says Tembisa Hospital doctor

“After this, I don’t think any doctor still wants to be a doctor, including me. I am doing this because I want to save people. When it’s all over I would have conquered it, but I will be finished. I would need a brain wash, to be taken somewhere else,” said Ngwata.

“We’re losing our colleagues. We have more than 40 doctors who have died in SA, some of them we know personally - and we have to go back to work and see Covid.”

The defeated doctor said she loathed how unpredictable the disease is. “Covid patients don’t give you an opportunity to save them. They could be walking now and dead in the next moment,” she said.

“You always ask yourself [as a doctor] what you could have done better.”

The demand for services from the community is higher than the available infrastructure, she said.

The 43-year-old says she was always anxious about her personal hygiene when it comes to her children.

Speaking of her daily routine when she gets home, the doctor said: “I make sure that I remove all my clothes in the garage. The kids know that they cannot go there. I go in [the house] and take a thorough bath.