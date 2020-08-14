Joburg's 'forgotten community' of Newclare living on the cusp

They call themselves “the forgotten community”. They live in the poorest areas of Newclare, Johannesburg, and often carry and repeat those words among themselves - and to anyone who will listen.

The words are spoken when attending funerals for the latest gang killing, when standing in 100m-long queues and, for some, when begging for money to support their families.

The forgotten community.

Local pastor Emeleo du Plessis spoke those words again on Friday last week as 11-year-old Osvaldo Minegen was lowered into a grave at the busy West Park Cemetery.

The boy’s friend, Shannon Lerenzo, 12, used his hands to push the red earth onto the small coffin. Red dust on his face parted for the tears which streamed down his cheeks.