No longer a transit drug, heroin is now entrenched in some African cities: report

Johannesburg has become South Africa’s logistical epicentre for the heroin trade, both domestic and for transit, a new report has revealed.

While the "Southern Route" has primarily been described as a transit route for heroin to overseas markets, local markets for the drug in southern Africa are now larger than official discourse acknowledges.

"Almost all heroin entering South Africa goes first to Johannesburg, where networks either divide or consolidate, repackage or ship on to exit points, often using the city’s inland port, City Deep, or bussing shipments via the N1 to Cape Town," states the report conducted by Simone Haysom, a senior analyst at Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime.

"Johannesburg feeds Durban’s market, as well as the towns on the highveld, which have developed significant nyaope-smoking populations.

The report - titled "From the Maskani to the Mayor: The Political Economy of Heroin Markets in East and Southern Africa" - states Africa’s east coast was for decades a secondary route for the international heroin trade.