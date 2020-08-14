South Africa

Pastor Mboro to open case against 'impostor' after sexually suggestive posts

14 August 2020 - 08:30 By TimesLIVE
Pastor Mboro says the sexually suggestive comments were not made by him, but by an impostor.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Incredible Happenings church leader, self-proclaimed prophet Mboro Motsoeneng, will be opening a case of impersonation on Friday.

This after “an unknown individual opened fake Instagram/Facebook accounts using his name and profile picture,” the church said in a statement.

“On the Instagram account, the culprit was using the very fake account commenting on the live feed of a young tattooed lady in a very inappropriate manner”.

Mboro, the church said, “is angered by the individual who created the fake accounts in attempts to tarnish his image and will be taking the legal route”.

Mboro said women are not sex objects and should be treated with respect.

He will open a case at a police station in Alberton on Friday morning.

TimesLIVE

