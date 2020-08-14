PODCAST | Madness: Stories of uncertainty and hope

Dr Sean Baumann worked as a specialist psychiatrist and consultant at Valkenberg Hospital for 25 years. His recently published book, Madness: Stories of Uncertainty and Hope, is a culmination of that experience, and Baumann’s attempt to dispel the myths and misconceptions that surround mental illness.

In today’s episode, True Crime South Africa interviews Baumann to explore his motivations in writing the book, and discover why people living with severe mental illness are so often the victims of violent crime, rather than the perpetrators.

