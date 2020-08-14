South Africa

PODCAST | Madness: Stories of uncertainty and hope

14 August 2020 - 11:00 By Nicole Engelbrecht
Dr Sean Baumann recently published 'Madness: Stories of Uncertainty and Hope' in an attempt to dispel the myths and misconceptions that surround mental illness.
Image: Jonathan Ball Publishers

Dr Sean Baumann worked as a specialist psychiatrist and consultant at Valkenberg Hospital for 25 years. His recently published book, Madness: Stories of Uncertainty and Hope, is a culmination of that experience, and Baumann’s attempt to dispel the myths and misconceptions that surround mental illness.

In today’s episode, True Crime South Africa interviews Baumann to explore his motivations in writing the book, and discover why people living with severe mental illness are so often the victims of violent crime, rather than the perpetrators. 

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW HERE:

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).

