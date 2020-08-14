Ramaphosa's delicate dance, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

There will always be those who call President Cyril Ramaphosa's impossible choices the manifestation of the battle between two factions in the ANC. But the political landscape is far more complicated than that.

The idea that there are only two factions in the ANC is based on the illusion that the public spectacle playing out in Luthuli House is a matter of good vs evil, Zuma loyalists vs the Ramaphosa faction, or the corrupt vs those who want clean governance.

If that was the case, Ramaphosa would simply have to tackle his opponents head-on. The ANC that Ramaphosa has to manage, is a far more complex beast, though. Even if Ace Magashule and the Guptas' friends are prosecuted, it won't make Ramaphosa's life easier.

The ANC does not consist of two factions but is a complexly woven mix of unsteady alliances between power, violence and patronage.

