South Africa

Two taken in for questioning in connection with KZN south coast murders

14 August 2020 - 13:46 By Lwandile Bhengu
Police comb through a sugar cane field in KwaZulu-Natal where the body of a fifth woman was found.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Two people have been questioned in connection with the discovery of five women's bodies in sugar cane fields on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

A police source close to the investigation said two men were being questioned after the fifth body of an unidentified woman in her 20s was discovered in a bush on a sugar cane farm in Mtwalume on Wednesday.

The discovery came after the body of Zama Chiliza, who disappeared on July 6, was found on Tuesday by women gathering wood.

The bodies of neighbours Akhona Gumede and Nosipho Gumede and that of Nelisiwe Dube were found in sugar cane fields in April and July respectively.

Community policing forum chair Lucky Bhuyeni told TimesLIVE two men were arrested on Thursday evening and Friday morning but he could not give further details.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele confirmed that two suspects were being questioned.

*An earlier version of this story said the two men had been arrested, but police have clarified the men are being questioned.

TimesLIVE

