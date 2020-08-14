South Africa

WATCH | Health-care workers at George Hospital join viral 'Jerusalema' dance challenge

14 August 2020 - 16:35 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Health-care workers at George Hospital joined the global dance challenge by showing off their moves to Master KG's hit song.
Image: Twitter/Western Cape Health MEC

Health-care workers at George Hospital in the Western Cape have taken time out to take part in the viral Jerusalema dance challenge.

The video was shared on the Twitter account of the province's health MEC.

The Western Cape has the third-most Covid-19 infections, after Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

On Thursday, the province recorded 21 new deaths and 400 infections, bringing the total number of deaths and infections to 3,506 and 100,976 respectively.

Watch the video below:

