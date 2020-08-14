We’re not muscling in, says new security group accused of mafia tactics

The recently launched Black Independent Private Security Association (Bipsa) wants small and medium-size companies to get their share of the pie.

Threats, bullying and mafia-style tactics.

These are some of the allegations levelled against a new security association, which says it is working in the interests of small and medium-sized black-owned security companies.

The recently established Black Independent Private Security Association (Bipsa) has come under fire from rival private security companies, who say the organisation is intimidating business owners into giving them a portion of their contracts.

However, Bipsa - which was formed in September last year and has been compared with the controversial Delangokubona SA Business Forum - has denied the accusations.