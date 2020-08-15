COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Russia starts production of coronavirus vaccine
August 15 2020 - 11:53
Denmark to make face masks compulsory on public transport
Wearing face masks on public transport will be compulsory in Denmark from August 22 following a spike in numbers of new coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Saturday.
In mid-April, Denmark became one the first European countries to ease its coronavirus lockdown as the epidemic appeared to be contained, but the reproduction rate at which it is spreading rose above 1.5 in the past week, the highest reading since early April.
Frederiksen said the surge also meant that plans to remove a limit on the size of public gatherings would be deferred, with the limit remaining at 100 people for the time being.
- Reuters
August 15 2020 - 10:54
Designer becomes colleagues' Hearo after taking the pain out of masks
A designer has come to the rescue of colleagues in a Covid-19 think-tank who complained about spending hours wearing masks fixed uncomfortably around their ears.
Lara Timm, who works in the medical devices laboratory at the University of Cape Town, invented the UCT Hearo for the university's Covid-19 research task team.
It is a soft, flexible, oval-shaped device that hugs the crown of the head. Its ear-loop hooks ensure masks sit snugly over the nose and mouth.
August 15 2020 - 10:38
Russia starts production of Covid-19 vaccine - report
Russia has started manufacturing its new vaccine for Covid-19, the Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing the health ministry.
Russia has said the vaccine, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute and the first for the coronavirus to go into production, will be rolled out by the end of this month.
Some scientists said they fear Moscow may be putting national prestige before safety.
- Reuters
August 15 2020 - 10:31
Tobacco firms to fight sales ban at Supreme Court of Appeal
The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) is still in the fight to overturn the lockdown ban on tobacco sales after the Supreme Court of Appeal agreed to hear its case.
The court granted access to the association on Friday after its application for leave to appeal was snuffed out by a full bench of the Pretoria high court last month.
Fita says the prohibition on tobacco sales has failed and, therefore, there “cannot be any possible basis for the ban”.
August 15 2020 - 10:05
South Korea capital returns to tougher social distancing rules as Covid-19 cases spike
South Korea reported 166 new coronavirus cases as of Friday, of which 155 were domestic, prompting the reimposition of tighter social distancing curbs in Seoul area as authorities worried about the spectre of a fresh wave of the disease.
South Korea used invasive tracing and widespread testing to contain its first outbreak of the novel coronavirus, but Asia’s fourth-largest economy has experienced persistent outbreaks in recent weeks, mostly in the densely populated capital area.
August 15 2020 - 09:54
Ukraine sees new record daily high of 1,847 coronavirus cases
Ukraine registered 1,847 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, officials said on Saturday, a new daily record for infections in the country - which is seeing cases increase sharply following the easing of some Covid-19 restrictions.
The figure given by the national council of security and defence surpassed the previous single-day record of 1,732 reported on Friday. Total cases reached 89,719, including 2,044 deaths.
Infections have risen since June as authorities have eased some restrictions, allowing cafes, churches and public transport to reopen.
- Reuters
August 15 2020 - 09:22
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 21-million, death toll at 759,411
More than 21-million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 759,411 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The US has the most reported cases with 5,271,087, with Brazil second (3,224,876), India third (2,461,190), Russia fourth (907,758), and SA fifth (579,140).
- Reuters
August 15 2020 - 08:06
Sex workers' access to treatment stymied by Covid-19 lockdown
Lockdown may have undone the strides made to assist sex workers with health care, said members of the Soweto Sex Worker Project at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.
The organisation’s Dr Jenny Coetzee said there was a significant decline in clinic attendance since the start of lockdown, with many people still not attending their regular clinic visits.