South Africa

Designer becomes colleagues' Hearo after taking the pain out of masks

15 August 2020 - 10:46 By TimesLIVE
Lara Timm with her Hearos, which take the discomfort out of wearing masks with ear loops.
Lara Timm with her Hearos, which take the discomfort out of wearing masks with ear loops.
Image: University of Cape Town

A designer has come to the rescue of colleagues in a Covid-19 think-tank who complained about spending hours wearing masks fixed uncomfortably around their ears.

Lara Timm, who works in the medical devices laboratory at the University of Cape Town, invented the UCT Hearo for the university's Covid-19 research task team.

Lara Timm wears the Hearo.
Lara Timm wears the Hearo.
Image: University of Cape Town

It is a soft, flexible, oval-shaped device that hugs the crown of the head. Its ear-loop hooks ensure masks sit snugly over the nose and mouth.

Timm, a master's student in biomedical engineering, came up with the device after task team members said ear loops irritated and chafed the skin and often slipped, needing to be adjusted and increasing the risk of self-contamination.

Now Timm hopes to manufacture the devices quickly before turning her attention to ensuring they have a long-term future.

“Surgical masks will remain important in clinical settings long after the pandemic. We are currently in discussion with partners to find a way forward for the Hearo,” she said.

Timm went online after hearing her colleagues' complaints and found several solutions, but wanted to come up with a device that outperformed existing designs.

“I can get lost for hours in the process of iterating and modifying these designs to perfection,” she said. “The tactile nature of building and prototyping these devices really excites me.”

She began by 3D-printing Hearos but has since outsourced production to local companies. “Hopefully we can get a significant number of Hearos out as soon as possible to ensure we make the biggest impact we can,” she said.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Vacuum bag filters a hot tip for mask safety during Covid-19

T-shirt buffs and scarves are only a little better than no mask at all, researchers have warned.
Lifestyle
4 days ago

IN PICS | Could this diamond-encrusted mask be the world's most expensive facewear?

The face mask, worth an eye-watering R26m, is made out of 18 carat gold and is studded with 3,600 black and white diamonds.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Wearing a mask doesn't 'create a false sense of security', new study finds

Wearing face masks, especially in indoor public spaces, is now mandated or recommended in more than 160 countries.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. FREE TO READ | Brace yourselves, SA – we’re poised for lockdown level 2 South Africa
  2. KZN girl may lose R8m German inheritance because home affairs won't implement ... South Africa
  3. Fifth body discovered in KZN south coast sugar cane field South Africa
  4. SA could move to level 2 this week to save economy from Covid-19 battering South Africa
  5. Minister demands action to allow KZN girl to get R8m inheritance South Africa

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...
X